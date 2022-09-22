Be Well Opens a Dental Department

The Be Well Medical Center is pleased to announce the opening of its dental department starting November 1st.

Mrs Manussawee Emanuel, Director and Co-Founder of Be Well Medical Center states “We believe extending our scope of medical services with dental care will add broader value to our members.”

Dr. Claus Petersmann will be the General Manager of the dental department. He brings a wealth of international dental experience to our clinic. Together with his managerial activities, he will be a consultant to patients and an adviser to the Thai dentists.

There will be 2 dental practitioners at the clinic; Dr. Mansupawit (“Man”) and Dr. Patima (“Beer”).

The dental team will provide diagnostics services as well as a range of general dental treatments such as cleaning, fillings, prosthetics, cosmetics, root canal treatments, and minor surgery.

For complicated dental treatment planning and highly specialized treatments Be Well will collaborate with the Faculty of Dentistry of the Srinakarinwirot University (“SWU”), one of the renowned academic dental centers in Thailand. SWU will provide (remote) advice to our dentists and will treat patients at the faculty in Bangkok who will need highly specialized care (e.g. major oral surgery, complex orthodontics, oral cancer treatment, etc). Other aspects of the cooperation are currently being discussed with the Faculty management.

Our Dentists

Dr. Claus Petersmann studied medicines and dentistry at the universities in Marburg, Cologne, and Freiburg. He graduated as a dentist in 1981. In 1984 he obtained his doctoral degree at the Albert Ludwigs University in Freiburg with a thesis on oral pain management. Dr. Claus started his career as a surgeon in the Zum Heiligen Geist hospital in Hagen where he practiced the various aspects of oral, jaw, and face surgery. From 1984 to 2021 he practiced general dentistry in his own dental centers in Germany and Switzerland. During this period, he specialized in implantology in which he received a Ph.D. at the St Elizabeth University of Bratislava in 2011. Dr. Claus is a founding Member of the German Association of Oral Implantology.

Dr. Beer graduated From Chiang Mai University as Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S). Since 2014 she has held the position of Dental Practitioner at the Cha-Am Hospital. Dr. Beer combines this position with freelance work at various private dental clinics in and around Hua Hin. Her field of expertise includes minor surgery, root canal treatments and partial acrylic dentures. Dr. Beer will work part-time for Be Well combining her work at the Cha-am Hospital.

Dr. Man graduated from the renowned Faculty of Dentistry of the Srinakarinwirot University Bangkok. Before joining the Be Well Dental Clinic, he practiced in various private dental clinics in Bangkok as well as in the Tannarat Hospital in Pranburi. Dr. Man will work from Monday to Friday.

