Be Well to move satellite clinic at Black Mountain/Sansara to new location

Be Well Medical Clinic has announced plans to move its satellite clinic located at Black Mountain/Sansara to a new location.

The move is set to take place in the first quarter of 2024, and the last day of operation at the Black Mountain/Sansara clinic was Friday, April 7th.

The new clinic will be located on the main road, close to the waterpark near the entrance road to the Black Mountain Golf Course. This move will provide better accessibility for patients who were previously attending the Black Mountain/Sansara clinic.

The new clinic will be equipped with an in-house laboratory and a pharmacy with a broad range of pharmaceutical products, similar to Be Well’s main center at Banyan. Patients will also have access to general practitioner doctors and nursing services 7 days a week.

Be Well has teamed up with Adam Clark, Project Financial Lead at ARRO Developments, currently with Misthos Group, to build the new clinic according to their specifications as part of a larger healthcare and restaurant project. This partnership will allow Be Well to provide more comprehensive services to its patients.

“We are excited to inform you that we are moving our Black Mountain clinic to a new location”, a spokesperson for Be Well Medical Clinic said in a statement.

“In November 2021, we established a satellite clinic at Black Mountain thanks to the generous offer of Sansara to make their sales gallery available to us. It provided Be Well a great opportunity to test the interest among members and other patients living in that part of Hua Hin, around a 30-minute drive from our main location, to enjoy our medical services closer to home.”

“The sales gallery will soon be taken down and reconstructed for other purposes”.

In addition to this exciting development, the Spine Clinic will also be joining Be Well at the new clinic.

The Spine Clinic is owned and managed by osteopath Henrik Fagersson and his wife Kathrin, and is already well-known throughout Hua Hin for providing primary healthcare services that are very complementary to the services offered by Be Well.

This move marks a significant step forward for Be Well Medical Clinic, as it expands its reach and services to better serve its patients. The new clinic’s location, combined with the addition of the Spine Clinic, will undoubtedly provide a more convenient and comprehensive healthcare service to the local community.

“We understand that members living in the Black Mountain area will be disappointed that our medical services will temporarily not be available nearby,” the company added.

“But rest assured that the new premises will be a real improvement. We are currently looking at possibilities to restart our doctor services in a provisional location, before the opening of the new center. We will keep you posted”.

“The Be Well team are looking forward to this exciting new development and the collaboration with Adam Clark, the Spine Clinic and other future residents.”

The news comes after Be Well recently announced the opening of a new polyclinic in Chiang Mai.

