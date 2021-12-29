Beaches in Prachuap Khiri Khan the cleanest in Thailand

Two beaches in Prachuap Khiri Khan have been found to have the cleanest water of any beach in Thailand.

According to the 2021 Environmental Quality Audit carried out by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ban Krut Beach and Ao Manao Beach topped the list of the beaches with the purest seawater.

As part of the audit, researchers carried out analysis to determine the quality of the environment across four different categories:

Beaches with the cleanest seawater Ban Krut Beach, Prachuap Khiri Khan Ao Manao Beach, Prachuap Khiri Khan Lamai Beach, Koh Samui District, Surat Thani Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui District, Surat Thani Maenam Beach, Koh Samui District, Surat Thani Fresh water sources with the best water quality Upper Tapi River, Nakhon Si Thammarat Upper Phetchaburi River, Phetchaburi Nong Han, Sakon Nakhon Kwai Noi River, Kanchanaburi Li River, Lamphun Provinces with the best air quality Yala Satun Narathiwat Nakhon Si Thammarat Songkhla Provinces with the best waste management practices Bangkok Nonthaburi Lamphun Phuket Yasothon

The Pollution Control Department used the release of the audit to remind beach-goers of the importance of keeping Thailand’s beaches and waterways clean.

When visiting a beach in Thailand, people should limit the use of plastic bags and also reduce the use of plastic and styrofoam and opt for more natural or reusable containers.

When leaving the beach, people should take their trash with them and dispose of it in the bins provided.

