Beautiful lotus flowers bloom at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park

Stunning lotus flowers are out in force at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park and are set to last until the end of March.

According to conservation officials, since the turn of the year scores of tourists have visited the park to see the first of this season’s lotus flowers begin to bloom.

The flowers grow in a huge pond amongst 26,000 rai of land located at the Bueng Bua Nature Education Center at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park.

Mr. Pichai Watcharawongpaiboon, director at the local conservation office, said a variety of different lotus flowers grow in the park, including Nymphaea, Water Lily, and Nelumbo Nucifera, which are pink colour and already in full bloom.

However, February and March is typically when the the lotus flowers are at their most stunning.

In addition to the lotus flowers, there are other aquatic plants and a birding site which is home to more than 300 species of waterfowl, including teal, egret, red herons, and purple swamp-hen, which can be seen all year round.

The lotus flowers grow amidst the specular backdrop of the large limestone mountains at Khao Sam Roi Yot.

Tourists can rent a long-tail boat from the Bueng Bua Nature Conservation Boat Club for 500 baht per boat, which seats 4 people and takes roughly an hour round trip along the Bueng Bua Nature Trail.

In addition to the boat trip, there is a wooden bridge with walkways of 220m and 540m, while a large octagonal pavilion offers a place to relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery with a 360-degree view of a large freshwater field.

Bueng Bua Thung Sam Roi Yot has been internally recognised as a designated world wetland by Ramsar due to its diverse natural environment.

Bueng Bua has been a real success story of conservation.

For more than a decade, flowers had stopped growing at the once popular natural lotus pond.

Officials suspected an increase in salt levels in the swamp had stopped the flowers from growing.

Officials worked with local shrimp farmers to help reduce the salinity of the water in their farm pools before it was released into local water sources.

Since 2015, the lotus flowers started to grow in the pond once more, helping the park to become an attraction for tourists and locals.

If you are looking for a day trip amongst nature within easy reach of Hua Hin, this is the place to go.

