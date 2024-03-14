Beer Collection: A first look at the new restaurant and bar opening at BluPort Hua Hin

Here’s a first look at Beer Collection, the new chic restaurant and bar set to open at BluPort Hua Hin on March 20.

Beer Collection will offer Hua Hin locals the chance to experience the taste of exceptional craft drinks and imported beverages from around the world.

It is considered to have the widest selection of drinks in conjunction with the Beer Collection restaurant. This eatery, famous in Bangkok, brings over 300 types of special imported drinks for everyone to enjoy. Inside and outside, the restaurant features various photogenic spots along with a complete menu including food, snacks, and a variety of drinks. The indoor area offers multiple zones to relax, enjoy live music, and immerse in a relaxed atmosphere daily.

The concept for this new Bluport Hua Hin branch focuses on utilizing the best local ingredients crafted and cooked with the chef’s special techniques, ensuring quality and deliciousness in every dish. Uniquely, the Beer Collection at Bluport Hua Hin differs from other branches by offering a special breakfast menu only available at this location. Additionally, it aims to please coffee lovers with rich, smooth coffee ready to be savored.

Mr. Natthapong Thaeratikit, a management member of Beer Collection, stated, “We have studied and learned about the diverse needs of customers across generations who travel together. We aim to ensure that the food and atmosphere of our restaurant meet the varying lifestyles of different groups, yet are accessible to all. Today, with our dedication, we believe we are creating experiences and memories for every customer group that visits. Importantly, our service principles align with the community and local residents, supporting local businesses in the area as well.”

For more information visit: Beer Collection Huahin

