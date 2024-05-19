Beware of ‘keyboard experts’: Why you need professional advice when buying property in Hua Hin

Over the past few months, we’ve explored several concepts in property buying, weighing up the merits of new-build homes against older, fixer-upper styles, and comparing larger, seasoned condos with newer, smaller ones that boast proximity to town or scenic views.

The feedback for this has been very encouraging and many people have contacted me to discuss these ideas in more detail. However, away from these productive conversations, we keep seeing the same old mixed messages from the so-called keyboard experts. They know better than anyone, or at least that’s what they think. The reality is quite different.

These individuals often claim superior legal knowledge, yet many have never actually gone through the process of buying property in Thailand. Notably, it’s buyers from regions like Samui or Phuket who frequently adopt questionable, and often illegal, company formats for land ownership.

RELATED: Read more from The Hua Hin Property Expert

The ‘never-bought’ group tends to blindly follow second-hand research without consulting professionals or learning from experienced buyers.

This group, along with others who’ve bought without due diligence or legal guidance, often end up poorly advised. The primary source of misinformation? Social media, coupled with a misunderstanding of provisional laws designed to protect foreign buyers, particularly in certain provinces. Despite these challenges, buying property here can be safe, secure, and straightforward if approached correctly. I encourage you to reach out to me directly or visit our office to discuss this before you begin your property search.

Most buyers understand the value of partnering with an established agency. Using an experienced agent often leads to cost savings. Although we charge a fee, it is generally more reasonable than many assume. Our expertise in market trends and negotiation helps both buyers and sellers feel that they’re getting fair value, and we support you throughout the entire process—from transferring funds and advising on visas and insurance to suggesting potential upgrades that could enhance your property.

Choosing the right agency is crucial. Opt for one with a solid history and established offices, ensuring you have continuous support and a reliable advocate throughout your buying journey. Some agents, including myself, make it a point to attend all legal meetings with buyers to stay up to date on the latest law changes, ensuring you have expert guidance from the deposit payment right up to your house-warming celebration.

Purchasing property while on holiday can seem easy, perhaps too easy at times. Buyers can be relaxing in the afternoon sun, sipping Mojitos and before they know it, they can be sold to, rather than taking control of the situation and choosing the right property to suit their needs.

It can be like the allure of a new car model in a showroom, show homes can be enticing but may not always meet the practical needs of the buyer. I would always advise you to take your time and sleep on the idea for a little while. This will allow you to consider your immediate and future needs.

This can be a wise move, especially in a fast-evolving town like Hua Hin.

Hua Hin is undergoing rapid changes, and so too might your life between visits. Whether you’re looking for a holiday home or a permanent residence, Hua Hin has a property to suit everyone’s needs. Our team at Hua Hin Property is here to assist you every step of the way.

Please feel free to contact us at your convenience. We can help you find the right home in Hua Hin.

Thank you for reading once more.

Yours sincerely,

Andy Dyett

The Hua Hin Property Expert

📧 andy@huahinpropertyagent.com

📱 huahinpropertyagent

📞 0867779064

🌐 https://www.huahinpropertyagent.com/

comments