BeWell to hold seminar on the importance of a good night’s sleep

A Workshop on Insomnia: Causes and Therapies

Introduction

A good night’s sleep is important for your physical and mental health. The way you feel when you are awake depends in part on the quality of your sleep.

Persistent insomnia can raise risks for health problems. It can affect your mood, thinking, and ability to learn; your productivity and relationships.

The family doctors and mental health professionals at Be Well receive regular requests to help manage sleep disorders.

We’ve decided to organize this workshop to provide you with information about the causes of insomnia and the various available therapies.

We welcome you to this seminar on March the 16th, starting from 09.45 in the morning in the Coral Restaurant, on the BelVida Estates compound (formerly Banyan). See the location on Google Maps.

Schedule (Starting from 09.45 am)

09.45 – 10.00 Registration

10.00 – 10.05 Opening and Welcome Words by Be Well.

10.05 – 10.20 Dr. Mowae Apisuttipanya

Family doctor at Be Well since 2020. Dr. Mowae is a bioscience graduate before completing his medical studies. After obtaining his Thai medical license in 2018 he worked as general practitioner in hospitals in Bangkok before joining Be Well. Dr Mowae followed various courses in Thailand & Europe in family health related subjects.

Sleep Explained

Dr Mowae will explain what sleep is, its physiology, and why it is needed. He will also define insomnia and summarize the main causes. Lastly, he will give a high-level overview of the various treatments.

10.20 – 10.40 Steve Radley

Steve’s journey in psychology began with his undergraduate studies in Canada at the University of Western Ontario, followed by a Master’s from the University of East London in the UK.

Throughout his academic endeavors, Steve acquired skills in various therapeutic approaches, including art therapy, cognitive behavior therapy, person-centered therapy, and psychodynamic psychotherapy. He’s associated with the Canadian Art Therapy Association as well as the British Association of Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapists.

During his 30 years’ career Steve has practiced in Canada, the UK, China, Vietnam & Thailand serving in both private settings and community-based roles, including schools. Steve works part-time at Be Well since 2023.

The mental health aspect of sleep

Steve will address the main mental causes of insomnia and give an overview of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Insomnia, the treatment of first choice for chronic insomnia in many Western countries.

Steve will explain steps to sounder sleep, including:

1. how rest can improve your health and mood;

2. tips to build better sleep habits;

3. managing the vicious cycle of insomnia;

4. relaxation techniques;

5. how to quieten the racing mind;

6. ways to improve your overall well-being.

10.40 – 11.00 Dr. Wilawan (“Vivianne”) Chanlek

Specializes in acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). She graduated from Huachiew Chalermprakiet University, Thailand, and Shanghai University of TCM, China. Dr. Vivian is specialized in internal medicine, pain management, gynecology, endocrine, and mental disorders. She is owner of TERRA and works at the Be Well center on Wednesday and Saturday.

Insomnia and acupuncture

Traditional Chinese Medicine (“TCM”) and acupuncture have a long history of insomnia diagnostics and therapies. Dr Vivianne will explain how TCM addresses roots cause of sleep disorders and present therapies (e.g. electro acupuncture and Chinese herbs) as an alternative or supplement to those used in Western medicines.

11.00 – 11.30 Panel discussion and Q&A

11.30 – 11.45 End of workshop and opportunity to meet the speakers

Registration and costs

Participation is free for Be Well Members and BelVida Privilege Card Holders. Other guests pay a THB 300 entry fee.

Participants can register by email to event@bewell.co.th. Alternatively, you can reply to this e-mail to register.

Please mention Be Well member number or BelVida card number when registering.

