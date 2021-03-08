Beyond 300,000 sea crab species are released

8th March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has released more than 300,000 sea crab species at the Sirinart Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Learning Center, Pranburi District to restore fertility to aquatic animal resources to create jobs and income for the local people.

This activity is to propagate sea crabs in nature according to the project to remain and replenishment more the aquatic animals in the area of fisheries resources.

To return the abundance of crab resources to the mangrove areas. To keep the diversity of marine crab species.

Adding good and healthy crabs in order to generate fishery resources, increasing the income generation of fisherman.

Regarding the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has a policy to create a fertile fishery resource in various fishery communities creating a sufficient quantity of aquatic animals for sustainable consumption.

Which the mangrove forest ecosystem is like a natural buffer zone, it’s also an abundant food source.

The place is suitable for laying eggs and nurseries place for the aquatic larvae.

The crabs are considered to one of the most economically important aquatic animals that the Department of fisheries has given priority because they are now very low in nature and are vulnerable to extinction.

Thus, the department of fisheries aims to increase production capacity by promoting

the aquaculture of crab as a new economic aquatic animal.

Beforehand, the Department of Fisheries conducted numerous experiments on crab breeding, producing offspring and selling them to fishers for cultivation, not less than 500,000 per year.

