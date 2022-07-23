Big Fish & Bar and Monsoon Valley to host exclusive evening of wine & fine dining

Big Fish & Bar, the idyllic beachfront restaurant at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, has teamed up with Monsoon Valley, the award-winning Thai winery, to host an exclusive culinary experience. On 6th August 2022, Head Chef Akalak and his talented team will take guests on a gastronomic journey with a memorable five-course meal that showcases premium produce, cooked to perfection and paired with fine wines.

This epicurean adventure starts with ultra-fresh Tuna Tartare, enhanced with endives, black garlic, spring onion, tomato and miso mayo, and perfectly paired with Monsoon Valley Sparkling Brut Prestige (2021), a stylish sparkling wine with citrus notes and lasting bubbles. This is followed by velvety-soft Goose Foie Gras, pan-seared and served with sour strawberry salsa, brioche crumble and a black tuile. This luxurious French delicacy is coupled with Monsoon Valley White Shiraz Rosé (2022), a vibrant rosé with notes of strawberry and red berries.

The seafood course is a wonderfully tender yet crispy dish of Grilled Octopus, accompanied with homemade tom yum powder, avocado purée, tomato, cucumber and parsnip purée, matched with Monsoon Valley Colombard (2021), a light and fruity white wine with hints of green apple and the aroma of passion fruit. The mouth-watering main course will be Charcoal Grilled Lamb Tenderloin, sourced from Australia and perfectly prepared in an herb crust, then complemented with mint oil, sautéed carrots and asparagus. This will be ideally accompanied with Monsoon Valley Shiraz (2019), a wonderfully rich and complex red wine with notes of plum, herbs and tobacco.

This fantastic five-course feast concludes with Belcolade Chocolate, a delectable dessert featuring the world’s finest chocolate from Belgium with a caramelized tart, berry compote and hazelnut ice cream. This sweet will be paired with Monsoon Valley Chenin Blanc Late Harvest (2020), a delightful digestif wine with the flavor and fragrance of tropical fruits.

This five-course dinner will be hosted at Big Fish & Bar, overlooking Hua Hin Beach and the Gulf of Thailand, on Saturday 6th August 2022 (18:00-22.00 hrs). The dinner is priced at THB 2,190++ per person including five-course with paired wines and a gift from Monsoon Valley.

For more information or to book your place at this outstanding gastronomic occasion, please contact our restaurant team at huahinrestaurants@marriott.com or +66 (0) 32 904 666.

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website www.huahinmarriott.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/Huahinmarriott

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/huahinmarriott

Line @huahinmarriott

