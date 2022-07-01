“Bike for Life Sport Tourism Bike 4 All” cycling event to be held in Kaeng Krachan

The Bike for Life Sport Tourism Bike 4 All cycling event will take place in Kaeng Krachan on the weekend of the 23-24 July.

The event features two major categories — road and mountain bike (MTB) races. Each competition will be grouped by gender and age.

On Saturday (July 23) a mountain bike race covering a total distance of 40.50 kilometers will begin at 9am, while junior races of 15.20 kilometers will begin from 9.15am.

On Sunday (July 24) a 64.60 kilometre race will begin at 8am.

All races will start at Kaeng Krachan Dam and finish near the shrine of Por Pu Khao Chao.

Earlier this week, Mr. Nattawut Petchpromsorn, Governor of Phetchaburi Province, and General Decha Hemkrasri, President of the Cycling Association of Thailand formally announced the holding of the event.

Organisers described the race route as “beautiful”.

Governor Nattawut said the event will help to stimulate the local economy of Kaeng Krachan and surrounding districts.

Over 1,000 cyclists from across the country are expected to take part in the event with hotel and resorts in Kaeng Krachan expected to see a spike in bookings for the period from July 20-24.

Anyone wishing to take part in the event can register via the website for the Thai Cycling Sports Association. www.thaicycling.or.th or by calling 0-2719-3340-2

The deadline for applications is 21 July 2022 at 24.00.

