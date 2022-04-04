Bike Riviera: New cycle route aims to encourage people to explore Cha Am

Cyclists are at the heart of a new project aimed at getting people to explore some of Cha Am’s most scenic attractions.

Bike Riviera is a new scenic cycling adventure formulated by TAT Phetchaburi as part of a provincial campaign designed to get tourists and locals on their bikes in Cha Am.

The 32km cycle route begins at the viewpoint at Cha Am beach before continuing north along the beach front to the Royal Monument of King Naresuan, which was built to commemorate the

King’s visit to the southern provinces, during which he stayed at Cha-am beach.

Following that, you will pass the Neranchararam Temple and cross the Pu Chak Bridge and into Cha Am’s fishing village.

Then there is an opportunity for a quick pit stop at the beautiful Tumlay Cafe, located on the beach.

From there it is on to the lesser known Bang Ket Beach, which is a nice spot to relax and take photographs of the beautiful sea view.

Cyclists can then continue to the Dvaravati Khok Sethi archaeological site before heading on to the final location of Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, which are the iconic limestone rocks you can see as you drive from Hua Hin to Bangkok.

The main entrance to the park is located on the Cha Am beach side of the rocks. The park has a couple of viewpoints, trails and some nice shaded areas to relax or have a picnic.

Cyclists complete the route by returning to the starting point on Cha Am beach.

Anyone who completes the route is eligible for a limited edition medal, which can be claimed from the TAT Phetchaburi office.

Cyclists are required to show proof they cycled the route, such as taking a selfie in each location.

Other routes of 16km and 52km explore other destinations in Phetchaburi.

For more information visit TAT Phetchaburi.

