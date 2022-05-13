Birds seized during police raids sold at auction in Hua Hin for over 2 million baht

More than 300 birds which were seized by police during raids across Thailand have been sold at an auction held in Hua Hin.

A total of 314 birds were sold at the auction, which took place at the Hua Hin campus of Rajamangala University of Technology.

The auction included a variety of different bird breeds, from common chicken and geese to parrots.

The standout lot was 6 South American blue and yellow macaws which together sold for a total of 515,000 baht.

Police said the macaws were seized from a drug dealer.

The auction raised over 2 million baht, the proceeds of which will be used by Thailand’s Drug Enforcement Administration to fund further crime suppression projects.

The event was presided over by Thailand’s Minister of Justice Somsak Thepstutin and was attended by police officers, local MPs and officials from the Ministry of Justice and National Anti Corruption Commission (NACC).

While Thailand has in the past held auctions to sell off sports cars, high performance motorbikes, watches, designer handbags and other luxury items seized from criminals, this is thought to be the first time birds have been auctioned in such a manner.

Last year, six pedigree cats which were seized by police were sold at an auction in Rayong.

The cats – five Scottish Folds and one Bengal – were sold for a total of 100,000 baht.

