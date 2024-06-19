Black leopards spotted again in Kaeng Krachan National Park near Hua Hin

Tourists visiting Kaeng Krachan National Park were treated to a rare sight on June 19, 2024, when they encountered two black leopards.

The leopards were spotted in the area of Ban Krang campsite, about 1.5 hours from Hua Hin.

Amy, a tourist, managed to photograph the elusive animals as they walked calmly by the road before disappearing back into the forest. This is the third sighting of black leopards in the park this year, with previous sightings reported in January and February.

Mr. Somjet Chantan, Director of Protected Areas Regional Office 3, Phetchaburi Branch, received the report from Mr. Mongkol Chaipakdee, Head of Kaeng Krachan National Park. Mr. Mongkol explained that the park has been monitoring the leopard population using camera traps for research and population surveys since 2013. The current estimated population of leopards and black leopards in the Ban Krang-Pha Nern Thung area is about 10 individuals.

Encountering a black leopard is considered a rare and lucky experience, Mr. Mongkol said. These animals are generally not dangerous to humans and tend to avoid people. He advised that if tourists see a leopard or black leopard, they should remain in their vehicles, avoid making loud noises, and wait for the animal to move away on its own.

Kaeng Krachan National Park continues to be a significant location for wildlife conservation and observation, attracting visitors eager to catch a glimpse of its rare inhabitants.

