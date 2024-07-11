Blow for tennis fans as WTA event moves from Hua Hin to Singapore

Tennis fans in Hua Hin will be disappointed to learn the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has announced the relocation of the Thailand Open, a WTA 250 event, to Singapore in 2025.

The event, which had become a staple in Hua Hin, will now be held at the purpose-built Kallang Tennis Hub in Singapore from January 27, 2025.

The Kallang Tennis Hub will feature indoor hard courts and will host a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. This move marks a significant return of women’s professional tennis to Singapore, a city that previously hosted the WTA Finals from 2014 to 2018, with champions including Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki.

Hua Hin has held the Thailand Open for the past four years, with the most recent tournament taking place in January 2024. The event has drawn international tennis stars such as Garbiñe Muguruza, Elina Svitolina, Dayana Yastremska, Tímea Babos, Eugenie Bouchard, Magda Linette, Petra Martić, Hsieh Su-wei, Zheng Saisai, and Zhu Lin.

Thai tennis talents, including “Tammy” Tamarine Tanasugarn and Luksika Kumkhum, have also been featured prominently, giving local fans opportunities to support their national icons and witness high-level tennis up close.

The announcement of the tournament’s move to Singapore will come as a blow for sports fans in Hua Hin and the wider community, which has consistently supported and enjoyed the event.

The Thailand Open has provided a platform for local spectators to experience world-class tennis in their hometown.

