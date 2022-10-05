Blue Lotus in Pranburi to join Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio

Beachfront resort on Thai Riviera will become the first Wyndham-branded property in Thailand outside population centres Bangkok and Phuket

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific has signed an agreement to manage the 194-key Blue Lotus Hua Hin – previously Evason Hua Hin under Six Senses – which will join the global portfolio of hospitality franchising leader Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries. Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is the company’s preferred management partner in Thailand and currently oversees management of more than 70 hotels and resorts in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and Europe.

“The opening of Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas indicates the long-term potential we can develop in Thailand’s seaside resort cities. As travel demand continues to rebound strongly across the region, this reinforces our commitment to bring our globally recognized brands to our guests in the Asia Pacific. We are excited about our partnership with Wyndham Destinations because of their proven track record in executing day-to-day operations and delivering the excellent guest services for which the Wyndham brand is renowned.

“Set on a beautiful stretch of coastline, Pranburi – together with Hua Hin – developed into a resort destination by the mid-1920s. It later became a favorite with nobility, even serving as the full-time residence of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) earlier this century. Over the years, this region has drawn locals, the Thai people, and international visitors alike. We look forward to showing our guests what travelers find so captivating about this destination.” said Joon Aun Ooi, President Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham is one of the upscale brands of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and it is renowned for delivering guests comfortable stays with convenient features like smartly designed guest rooms and thoughtful amenities, including pools and fitness activities.

Positioned in Pranburi, close to Hua Hin, Wyndham Hua Hin features an incredible array of facilities, including four tennis courts; four courts for North American pastime pickleball; a skate park; archery range; beach volleyball courts; fitness room; children’s club and meeting rooms. The jewel in the resort’s crown is a massive lagoon pool more than 1,250 square metres in area and with a 47-metre lap lane. The resort is also home to Asia’s leading plant-based cooking school facility, which will be re-opened when COVID-19 restrictions are further eased.

“We are proud to have built a resort portfolio that includes some of the most beautiful holiday destinations in the Asia Pacific region and this destination of Pranburi represents another incredible addition,” said President and Managing Director, International Operations, Wyndham Destinations, Barry Robinson.

“It is an exciting opportunity to expand our management operations outside the well-known tourist centres of Bangkok and Phuket. The resort has excellent reviews online, including a rating of 9.1 on Agoda.com, and we look forward to seeing what we can do to raise the guest experience even further,” he added.

Set on a 20-acre former coconut plantation and surrounded by lush national parks, the resort offers expansive gardens to explore, a tranquil environment for relaxation and excellent venue for outdoor events, including weddings and private parties. The property has approximately 550 square metres of conferencing and events space capable of being utilised for lectures, workshops, cocktail or banquet events, or boardroom-style meetings.

Accommodation ranges from studios and family suites with expansive private terraces, through to breathtaking 90 to 110 square metre villas, each with private plunge pool, sun lounges and large daybed within a private walled garden.

Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburri Resort & Villas will become part of the world’s most generous loyalty program – Wyndham Rewards, which offers 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

