BluPort celebrates the lighting of Hua Hin’s tallest Christmas tree

BluPort held its Christmas tree lighting event on Wednesday evening which saw the transformed into a festive hub with the lighting of the tallest Christmas tree in Hua Hin.

The grand event marked the beginning of the TIP life Winter & Music Carnival Celebration 2023-2024, presented by Singha.

Antonia Porsild, the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2023, added glamour to the event that celebrates the Christmas and New Year holidays. The ceremony was presided over by Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand.

Dignitaries including Komkrit Charoensuphasiriwat, Vice Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan; Police Lieutenant General Uthai Kowindechatron, Deputy Chief of Police Region 7; Polkrit Phuangwalyasin, District Officer of Hua Hin; and Akarawich Thephasit, Director of the Central Region Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), were in attendance.

The celebration featured a mini-concert by the band INDIGO and was attended by several other celebrities, including “Nong Mook” Chanikanth Sangwalpanich, MUT Phetchaburi 2023; Julie Julimanon Valerie Lipperth, first runner-up of MUT Phetchaburi 2023; Sammy Sammy Freeman, the fourth runner-up of MUT Phetchaburi 2023; “Matthew Dean,” a well-known actor and host; “View” Yaowapha Buraphachaisri, Taekwondo Bronze Medalist of the 2004 Olympics; “Ple Nakorn Silachai” and family; and many distinguished guests and tourists.

Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop emphasized that Hua Hin is a beloved holiday destination for both Thai and international visitors, particularly during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. He noted that BluPort Hua Hin’s initiative in arranging The Square area as a landmark for celebration and happiness aligns with their goal to stimulate tourism and bolster the local and regional economy.

A key feature of this year’s celebration is the environmentally conscious approach taken by BluPort Hua Hin. The 18-meter tall Christmas tree, a centerpiece of the event, is adorned with decorative lights powered by clean energy from electric vehicles, showcasing the mall’s commitment to sustainable practices.

