BluPort Hall to be largest indoor event venue in South Thailand when it opens in July

Bluport Shopping Center in Hua Hin is evolving into a premier destination with the grand opening of Bluport Hall, designed to cater to the burgeoning MICE industry and host a variety of events in Hua Hin and surrounding areas.

Spanning over 3,000 square meters, Bluport Hall is more than just a conference center—it’s a versatile venue capable of hosting weddings, banquets, and other special events of all kinds, boasting the largest covered area in the Southern region. Situated on the first floor of Bluport Hua Hin, the hall offers a comprehensive event platform that aims to deliver an exceptional experience for all guests.

Ms. Wajee Klomkliang, Executive Director of Hua Hin Asset Co., Ltd., highlighted that Hua Hin, known for its relaxing beachfront and popularity among both Thai and international tourists, is also becoming a notable venue for conferences, company outings, and various large-scale events such as concerts and fairs. Despite its many attractions, Hua Hin has been somewhat limited in hosting large events due to a lack of adequate facilities.

The opening of Bluport Hall later this year is set to change that, boosting Bluport Hua Hin’s role in enhancing the Thai MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Exhibitions) industry and contributing to the economic growth of adjacent provinces such as Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. It aims to serve as an economic link between the central and southern regions of Thailand.

Furthermore, Bluport Hall also plays a part in stimulating the local economy by increasing the occupancy rates of hotels in Hua Hin and Cha-am throughout the year, thereby expanding the regional economy during weekdays or the low season. This, in turn, enhances the economic circulation within the country, especially in Hua Hin. Additionally, it emphasizes Bluport’s status as a ‘Must Check in Destination’ for both Thai and international tourists, as well as locals from this area and nearby provinces. They come here not just to find a shopping center, but a place that offers much more, a destination that many people must visit, encompassing art, sport, wellness, and a complete Thai experience as part of our tourism development.

The hall’s interior design emphasizes architecture and high-quality standards that cater to both modern needs and stylistic preferences, ensuring it meets the diverse requirements of its users. Bluport Hall offers a range of services including banquet rooms, seminar facilities, exhibition spaces, and areas for product displays. It is equipped with a professional team and modern amenities such as advanced sound and visual systems, comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage, and versatile spaces including up to 16 rooms like meeting rooms, lounges, offices for organizers, and food preparation areas.

Bluport Hall is versatile enough to support a variety of events. It can accommodate up to 2,000 people for cocktail receptions and special events, 1,000 people for seated events, 128 Chinese banquet tables for 1,024 guests, and up to 374 seminar tables for 748 attendees. The facility is also suitable for smaller scale exhibitions and product displays, with space for up to 120 standard 3×3 meter booths. Bluport Hall is scheduled to be fully operational by July this year on the first floor of Bluport Hua Hin.

For more information, you can contact Bluport Hua Hin at 032-905111, visit the Facebook page ‘Bluport Hua Hin Official’, or reach out on Line at @Bluport.

