BluPort hosts first-ever Pride Month celebration, parade to take place on June 29

BluPort Hua Hin is marking a significant milestone by hosting its inaugural Pride Month celebration, “BLUPORT RISE OF PRIDE 2024.”

The events, which span the entire month of June, include a variety of activities to promote equality and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, culminating in a Pride parade on June 29.

The festivities kicked off on June 8 with the inauguration of the Pride Art exhibition at the Atrium on the G floor of BluPort Hua Hin. This exhibition features a diverse range of works, including paintings, biographies of key LGBTQ+ figures, and classic cars from The Collections Classic Car Museum. A fashion show by Rangsit University students and panel discussions on sexual diversity and equality are also part of the exhibition.

The panel discussions featured prominent figures such as Professor Thawee Kasangam, Director of the Artist Village; Mr. Natthaphon Khunkornsir, Chief Financial Officer of Dhipaya Life Assurance Public Company Limited; Ms. Wajee Klomkliang, Executive Director of Hua Hin Estate Co., Ltd. and Deputy Chief Marketing Officer of BluPort Hua Hin; and Assistant Professor Thammasak Euarakskul from the Faculty of Digital Arts, Rangsit University.

The opening event was attended by Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin, District Chief of Hua Hin; Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan Office; Mr. Atichat Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin; Mr. Chokchai Wongjakrapach, Managing Director of Bluport Hua Hin; Mr. Weerachai Huaprasert, Deputy Executive Director of the Museum and Bluport Hall Convention Center; along with Mrs. Wasana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association, and others.

On June 16, BluPort will host a Pride Talk event at the Blue Hall on the 1st floor, featuring renowned LGBTQ+ hosts and celebrities Pompam and Pingpong. This event aims to uplift and inspire attendees through heartwarming discussions.

The highlight of the month-long celebration is the BluPort Pride Parade 2024 on June 29. The parade, which will start at the Hua Hin Clock Tower and proceed to The Square in front of BluPort Hua Hin, will be led by a caravan of classic cars from the Vintage Car Club of Thailand. Beauty queens from Miss Universe Thailand, various celebrities, and LGBTQ+ organizations will also participate. The parade will conclude with a grand celebration at The Square, featuring performances by LGBTQ+ groups, food and drink booths, and various other activities.

BluPort Hua Hin, in collaboration with Dhipaya Life Assurance Public Company Limited and other partners, aims to make this event a landmark celebration, promoting Hua Hin as a welcoming destination for LGBTQ+ travelers and stimulating the local economy. The event also seeks to foster social acceptance regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

For more information about “BLUPORT RISE OF PRIDE 2024,” visit BluPort Hua Hin’s official Facebook page or contact them via their Line official account @bluport.

comments