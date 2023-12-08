BluPort Hua Hin Christmas tree lighting event to be held Dec 13

BluPort Hua Hin is gearing up to host its annual Christmas tree lighting event on December 13th from 5pm with Antonia Posi, the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2023, set to illuminate the celebration.

This year, the event coincides with BluPort’s 8th anniversary, themed “TIP life Winter & Music Carnival Celebration 2023-2024 presented by Singha.” The Square at BluPort will transform, featuring a stunning 18-meter tall Christmas tree, the largest in Hua Hin. The tree will be adorned with lights powered by BYD electric cars, in a nod towards sustainability.

BluPort’s executive, Ms. Wachi Glomgleuang, expressed the significance of the event, stating, “As a landmark of Hua Hin, a town popular among Thais and foreigners alike, especially during the year-end, we strive to create a ‘Must Check-In Destination.’ This grand event is not just a celebration but also a token of appreciation for our customers who have supported us over the past eight years.”

The event promises an immersive experience with artificial snow, a 3D LED display featuring dazzling lights and sound, enhancing its status as a premier destination for festive celebrations in Hua Hin. Visitors can enjoy live music, various activities, and photo opportunities, marking the official start of the holiday season.

Adding to the glamour, other notable guests include Muk Chanikan Sangwalpanich, Miss Universe Phetchaburi 2023, July Manon Valérie Lippert, and Sami Freeman, alongside the renowned Ple Nakorn Silachai family. The event will conclude with a lively concert by the band Indigo.

From December 22-27, enjoy performances by students from Hong Kong, South Korea, and songs by various churches in Hua Hin at Ocean Hall, level B.

On December 27, experience a full band mini-concert by the artist Zeal at The Square.

On December 31, join us in counting down to the New Year with a grand event and a mini-concert by Tom Isara.

BluPort invites tourists and locals alike to experience this special atmosphere from now until January 3.

