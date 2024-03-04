BluPort Hua Hin to celebrate Thai New Year with grand ‘April Splash’ event for Songkran 2024

BluPort is making a splash with its “April Splash” event, a grand celebration of Thailand’s Songkran tradition, now recognized as a world heritage by UNESCO.

On February 28, 2024, BluPort Hua Hin announced that it will host its “April Splash event for Songkran Festival 2024.

This festival aims to draw tourists to experience the joy, fun, and prosperity of the Thai New Year in a spectacular way.

Following UNESCO’s recognition of the Songkran tradition as an intangible cultural heritage on December 6, 2023, BluPort Hua Hin is embracing the soft power of Thai festivals. This acknowledgment marks Songkran as Thailand’s fourth intangible cultural heritage to be listed as a world heritage by UNESCO.

This year, BluPort Hua Hin is aligning with the government’s policy by organizing activities that fuse ancient Thai culture with Hua Hin’s charming seaside atmosphere. The event will transform the area in front of BluPort Hua Hin into a hub for cultural creativity and traditional water splashing fun, designed to appeal to both Thai and international tourists. Visitors can expect performances, traditional Thai games, and a variety of shopping, food, and snack options, providing entertainment, education, and immersion in Thai culture for all ages.

Ms Wajee Klomkleang, Executive Director of Hua Hin Asset Co., Ltd., said: “We intend for BluPort to be a must-check-in destination, a landmark of Hua Hin that tourists should not miss!

She highlighted the commitment to develop new activities that cater to tourists, families, and friends seeking relaxation during the Songkran Festival. This year’s activities are designed to showcase the unique Thai identity and the essence of Hua Hin, making them accessible to both Thai and international visitors, as well as locals from Hua Hin and surrounding areas, to celebrate the Songkran Festival together in 2024.

The event will feature special activities to enhance the auspiciousness of the Thai New Year, such as the Buddha image water pouring ritual and the traditional pouring of water on elders’ hands for blessings.

Additionally, an ultimate water splashing activity will take place in a new hotspot next to BluPort Hua Hin, transforming Soi Hua Hin 100/1 into a large water splashing venue complete with a water tunnel and a DJ Party to amplify the fun.

The “April Splash” event, running from April 13-16, 2024, at The Square area of BluPort Hua Hin, promises a memorable experience for all attendees.

For more information, contact BluPort Hua Hin at 032-905111, visit the BluPort Hua Hin Official Facebook page, or Line: @Bluport.

comments