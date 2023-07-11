BluPort Hua Hin to host Fruit & Fresh Fair 2023 on July 14-16

BluPort Hua Hin is set to host the Fruit & Fresh Fair 2023 event, showcasing an array of fresh fruits straight from local orchards.

The fair, scheduled to take place from July 14th to 16th, aims to promote sustainable agriculture and lend support to local farmers.

Attendees can look forward to witnessing skilled fruit carvers in action and participating in fruit-eating competitions with a grand prize worth over 10,000 baht.

The event is being organized in collaboration with Hua Hin Agriculture and Hua Hin Municipality, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, with the goal of promoting tourism and supporting local Thai agricultural products.

During the Fruit & Fresh Fair 2023 visitors will have the opportunity to taste a delightful variety of fresh fruits sourced directly from gardens, as well as the finest local fruits from various districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and its surrounding areas.

This initiative, spearheaded by BluPort, serves as a channel for distributing sustainable agricultural products.

The event is part of a push to help Hua Hin become a year-round destination supporting the distribution of agricultural products and is eager to collaborate with agricultural sectors in different districts to explore avenues for increasing income.

This initiative is not limited to BluPort alone but extends to income distribution within the community.

It serves as a platform for Thai farmers to establish and develop a global reputation for their fruits. As well as locally grown fruit, fruit grown in other regions of Thailand will also be showcased at the event.

One of the highlights of the event will be the renowned “Wild Luang U” durian, which is nationally recognized and cultivated in Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict, Hua Hin District, and will be available for sale at the fair.

Exciting activities will be featured throughout the event, including fruit peeling competitions and a lively spectacle of participants engaging in the fresh fruit eating competition, vying for a prize worth over 10,000 baht.

Registration is open from today until July 13th, offering a special privilege to Blue Port customers and PORT CLUB members: spend a minimum of 500 baht and receive a complimentary fresh fruit bucket valued at 50 baht.

The Fruit & Fresh Fair 2023 takes place at the G Floor Event Plaza, BluPort Hua Hin.

For more information and updates regarding this exciting event, please contact BluPort Hua Hin at 032-905111, visit the official Facebook page ‘Bluport Hua Hin Official,’ or connect via Line: @Bluport.

