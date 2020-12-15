Bluport lights up Christmas tree to mark the beginning of festive season

11 Dec, Hua Hin – Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul presided at the lighting up ceremony of the Christmas tree at Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall, together with TAT Director (Prachuap office) Ms Soraya Homchun and Ms Wasana Srikanjana, president of Tourism Business Association (TBA) Hua Hin-Cha Am. Welcoming the guests was Bluport’s General Manager Ms Jariya Hansawong.

This year’s Christmas tree was 9metres tall, beautifully decorated with colourful lights with some other children cheerfully playing near the tree, marking the beginning of Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

The lighting ceremony was attended by honoured guests and tourists at the front yard of Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall.

