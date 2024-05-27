BluPort Pride Celebration 2024 to be held throughout June

Bluport Hua Hin is set to host the BluPort Pride Celebration 2024 throughout June, marking the first Pride Month celebration of this scale in Hua Hin.

Organized in collaboration with Dhipaya Life Assurance Public Company Limited and various government and private sector partners, the event aims to promote equality, acceptance, and diversity within the community.

BluPort Hua Hin, a key destination for tourists in Hua Hin, has curated a series of activities designed to highlight the richness of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ms. Wajee Klomkliang, Executive Director of Hua Hin Asset Co., Ltd., emphasized the significance of the event. “June is internationally recognized as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, celebrating gender diversity. Hua Hin is a popular seaside destination known for its beautiful beaches, diverse culinary scene, and cultural richness. By hosting the BLUPORT PRIDE CELEBRATION 2024, we aim to boost tourism, showcase Hua Hin’s attractions, and promote inclusivity for people of all genders, ages, and generations. We strive to welcome everyone with warmth and smiles, creating a lasting impression on international visitors and spreading happiness to all who visit.”

BluPort Pride Celebration 2024 schedule:

June 1 – 30, 2024 : Visit the Art of Pride and People of Pride exhibitions, featuring works by various artists from across the country, located at the Atrium, G Floor.

: Visit the Art of Pride and People of Pride exhibitions, featuring works by various artists from across the country, located at the Atrium, G Floor. June 8, 2024 : Starting at 2:00 PM, join the opening ceremony of the Pride Art exhibition. This event features collaborations with local organizations and artists, discussions with renowned artists from Hua Hin Artist Village, and a fashion show by students from Rangsit University, all at the Atrium, G Floor.

: Starting at 2:00 PM, join the opening ceremony of the Pride Art exhibition. This event features collaborations with local organizations and artists, discussions with renowned artists from Hua Hin Artist Village, and a fashion show by students from Rangsit University, all at the Atrium, G Floor. June 29, 2024: The highlight event, the BLUPORT PRIDE PARADE 2024, will take place. Hua Hin’s first LGBTQIAN+ parade will feature various organizations and groups, including a classic car caravan from the Vintage Car Club of Thailand. The parade will begin at the Hua Hin Clock Tower and proceed to The Square in front of Bluport Hua Hin.

In addition to these events, attendees can enjoy special discount campaigns and Mid-Year Sale promotions throughout June. The BLUPORT PRIDE CELEBRATION 2024 invites everyone to participate in the vibrant activities and celebrations, creating an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for all.

Pride 2024 events in Thailand

Visitors from around the world are invited to celebrate Pride Month in Thailand this June. Events are being scheduled in several Thai destinations, including in Hua Hin, in celebration of gender diversity as Thailand moves closer to become the first country in Southeast Asia to legally recognise same-sex marriage.

Chiang Mai will kick start the month-long celebration with the “Chiang Mai Colourful Pride Month 2024” which started on 26 May and continues to 30 June. The parade will take place until the end of June, activities will include sports competitions, concerts, and seminars.

In Bangkok, ONESIAM is organising “The Celebration: Right to Love” from now to 30 June at its five experiential destinations – Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

On Ko Samui, Surat Thani, the “Pride Nation Samui International Festival” under the theme “Let’s Join PRIDEradise” is scheduled on 24-29 June 2024. The Pride parade and music festival will take place on 29 June at Chaweng Beach.

Also on 29 June, the “Discover Phuket PRIDE 2024” will take place at the Phuket Old Town area, with the parade scheduled to start at 17.00 Hrs.

Other Pride events in Thailand:

8 June 2024 : Lampang Pride; Surin Pride; Pattaya Community Pride, Chon Buri

: Lampang Pride; Surin Pride; Pattaya Community Pride, Chon Buri 9 June 2024 : Phuket Pride, Phuket

: Phuket Pride, Phuket 15 June 2024 : Mae Sot Pride, Tak; Udon Pride, Udon Thani; Korat Pride, Nakhon Ratchasima; Nakhon Pride, Nakhon Si Thammarat

: Mae Sot Pride, Tak; Udon Pride, Udon Thani; Korat Pride, Nakhon Ratchasima; Nakhon Pride, Nakhon Si Thammarat 16 June 2024 : Chiang Rai Pride; Ubon Pride, Ubon Ratchathani

: Chiang Rai Pride; Ubon Pride, Ubon Ratchathani 21 June 2024 : Rakaeng Pride, Tak

: Rakaeng Pride, Tak 22 June 2024 : Khemmarat, Ubon Ratchathani; Pattaya International Pride, Chon Buri

: Khemmarat, Ubon Ratchathani; Pattaya International Pride, Chon Buri 23 June 2024 : Isaan Pride, Khon Kaen; Buri Ram Pride; Hat Yai Pride, Songkhla

: Isaan Pride, Khon Kaen; Buri Ram Pride; Hat Yai Pride, Songkhla 28 June 2024 : Phitsanulok Pride

: Phitsanulok Pride 30 June 2024 : Maha Sarakham Pride; Payoon Pride, Trang

: Maha Sarakham Pride; Payoon Pride, Trang 7 July 2024: Nakhon Nayok Pride

