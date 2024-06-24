BluPort to hold Hua Hin’s first ever Pride parade on June 29

A reminder that Blúport Huahin will hold its colourful Pride parade on June 29.

This is the first time a Pride parade has been held in Hua Hin!

Dress up in your most colorful outfits and join the parade which starts at Bluport Hua Hin.

Also joining the event will be contestants from Miss Universe Thailand.

📅 June 29, 2024

🕑 Starting from 3:00 PM onwards

📍 The Square in front of Bluport Hua Hin

Parade Route

The Square in front of Bluport Hua Hin – Hua Hin Soi 94 – Hua Hin Soi 88 – and back to The Square in front of Bluport Hua Hin

comments