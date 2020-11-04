Booming Hua Hin set on the Fast-Track

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is moving ahead with land, water, and air transport infrastructure projects to boost the economy amidst the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Saksayam Chidchob revealed during the opening of the event “MOT 2020: Move On Together” at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, attended by top ministry officials, representatives of public- and private-sector organisations, the media, and members of the public.

Construction and improvement of land transport links to the southern region are being sped up to make travel more convenient and less time-consuming.

The expansion of Rama 2 Road and construction of a new, 4-lane highway connecting Wang Manao Intersection in Pak Tho District of Ratchaburi with Highway 3510 in Phetchaburi’s Nong Ya Plong District is expected to significantly reduce the amount of traffic congestion and shrink travel time from Bangkok to southern provinces.

Other road projects earmarked for acceleration include the intercity motorways linking Bang Yai and Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Cha-am, and Hat Yai and the Thai-Malaysia border.

A number of other projects are also being sped up with the goal to make Thailand an important sea transport hub in the ASEAN region. These include the construction of large-scale terminals and deep-water terminals and a land bridge connecting the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea.

In air transport infrastructure, works are under way to increase the capacity of airports in the southern region, including the renovation of airports in Hua Hin, Phuket, Hat Yai, Krabi, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Narathiwat. The construction of the new Betong Airport is also due to open by the end of this year.

Improvements to Hua Hin Airport, including runway expansion and construction of a new terminal, are funded by a budget of more than 350 million baht. Mr Saksayam envisions it becoming an international airport serving tourists from around the ASEAN region.

