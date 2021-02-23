Border trading continues as checkpoint tighten

22 February, PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – Provincial Governor Phanlop Singhaseni has ordered the Thai Border Command Centre to tighten border control and keep a close watch on Burmese protesters and migrants fleeing into Thailand as tension are on the rise in Myanmar.

In addition, the governor had also eased the restrictions at the Singkhon Dan in Prachuap by allowing border trading to continue between the two countries from Monday to Friday, 8:30am – 4:30pm with a designated loading and unloading point at the Singkhon border.

Moreover, transport operators were ordered to adhere to the Covid-19 restriction measures and to monitor all vehicles passing through the border.

Source: huahinsarn.com

