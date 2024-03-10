Boy, 14, arrested for murder after shooting in Hua Hin

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in downtown Hua Hin last Thursday evening.

Hua Hin Police Station launched an investigation into the incident, which happened on Naresdamri close to the entrance to Hua Hin Fishing Pier.

The shooting not only claimed the life of the young victim, known as “Nong Din,” but also left his 16 year old friend seriously injured after being caught in the gunfire.

Police say they have evidence including CCTV footage, physical evidence from the scene, and eyewitness accounts, that led to the identification of two young suspects: a 14-year-old shooter and a 16-year-old accomplice.

Pol. Col. Kampnanat Na Wichai, the superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station, announced that arrest warrants were issued for both individuals involved. The 14-year-old, identified only as Mr. Pond, is accused of using a 9mm handgun to carry out the fatal shooting of Mr. Din. The incident also resulted in severe injuries to Mr. S, aged 16, who was riding a motorcycle at the time. Furthermore, an arrest warrant has been secured for Mr. Tas, also 16, who allegedly drove the getaway motorcycle and fled the scene immediately after the shooting took place.

The charges levied against the youths include conspiracy to commit murder, joint possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit, and carrying firearms in public places without justifiable reasons.

This case has brought to the forefront issues of juvenile delinquency and gun violence, prompting a renewed call for action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they continuing to gather information and appealing to the public for any additional witnesses to come forward.

