Bright Dawn Foundation: Providing a helping hand to underprivileged children in Hua Hin

The Bright Dawn Foundation (BD) is a registered Thai charity foundation dedicated to supporting primary school children from underprivileged communities in and around the Hua Hin area.

BD’S focus is healthcare and practical education aimed at giving the children a better chance of employment options further down the line. BD is funded entirely by private donations. administration costs are targeted to be 6-7% in order that as much as possible goes directly to the benefit of the children.

With very little publicity and no fanfare, the foundation has all but flown under the radar for more than 12 years, as its small team of unpaid volunteers have quietly gone about taking steps to improve the lives of local school children.

The foundation supports approximately 700 children in five schools.

These schools are located in rural areas where most families have very low incomes and as a result, the schools are often under-resourced and under-staffed. To address this issue, the foundation provides a range of support services to the schools, including annual medical examinations in conjunction with a hospital, educational and teaching programs and assistance with building and repair/upgrading projects where necessary and appropriate.

As part of the medical program where hygiene is a perennial issue, bd supports their schools by providing school children with essential items such as school bags and various forms of clothing.

For many families in the area, purchasing these items is a luxury that they simply cannot afford. By providing these items to school children, the foundation is helping to ensure that they have the tools they need to succeed in their studies.

In addition to providing school supplies, BD also helps to provide critical healthcare services to local school children. This includes general health check-ups, as well as testing to identify potential early learning issues, eye tests, and the provision of glasses to those who need them.

For many children in the area, these services are not available through their regular healthcare providers, so the foundation’s support is essential to ensuring they receive the care they need.

One of BD’s key healthcare initiatives is to provide two nutritious meals daily to school-going children in the communities it supports, as opposed to the one typically provided in Thai government schools, with a view to improving general health and well being.

Moreover, the program has also helped to alleviate some of the financial burdens that families face in providing food and clothing for their children.

BD’s primary educational drive is the practical use of the English language. With English being such an important global language, the foundation recognises the importance of providing local school children with a greater opportunity to learn the language.

To this end, the foundation employs English language teachers to provide lessons to children in local schools, hopefully giving them one of the skills they will need to compete in an increasingly globalized world.

The foundation also works to help ensure that the children it supports are taught other practical and vocational skills such as reading, how to grow their own fruit and vegetables and other arts and crafts.

In terms of what bd calls “special projects”, they have built classrooms, libraries, first aid rooms and computer rooms as well as providing in most instances, the computers themselves and renovated canteens, toilets and kindergarten play areas.

The work of the Bright Dawn Foundation is making a significant difference in the lives of many local families and children.

By providing critical support to underprivileged schools and communities, the foundation is aiming to break the cycle of poverty and inequality that has held many families back for generations.

By focusing on education and healthcare, the Bright Dawn Foundation is making a real and lasting difference in the lives of many local families and children. With their continued efforts, the foundation can be a force for positive change in the Hua Hin area for many years to come.

For more information about the Bright Dawn Foundation visit : https://brightdawnfoundation.org/

