Brilliant drone footage shows progress made in construction of Hua Hin’s new dual track rail line

Local YouTuber and drone enthusiast Michael Brown has shared another fantastic video showing the construction of Hua Hin’s new dual track rail line.

Michael, who operates the Mike’s Tropical Tech YouTube channel posts monthly updates on the progress of the construction of the line, which passes right through the centre of the town.

We find Michael’s videos so interesting and brilliantly shot that we want to share them with the Hua Hin Today readership.

“This month we see some nice progress on the active construction areas at a lower altitude, plus a bonus video of a new shopping and dining area that’s to be located on land that’s already in use,” Michael says.

“The dual-track 160kph system will alleviate the problem of a northbound and southbound train fighting for the same track.

“I’ve been on a train that had to stop and reverse to the previous station to allow another train to go past. That really messes up the schedule”, Michael explains.

The latest video also features news about a new high market, which is set to be built under the elevated train track on Phrom Suk Road.

Micheal says he uses a DJI Mini 2 drone film the videos above Hua Hin.

Like Michael’s previous videos here and here, his latest video gives another fascinating insight into not only the construction of the train line but also from being able to see an aerial view of Hua Hin.

Previously, Hua Hin Today reported that construction of the dual track rail line is approximately 85 precent complete and should be operational by January 2023.

If you enjoyed the videos as much as we did, please support Michael and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

