Bryde’s whale found dead near Cha-am shore

A deceased Bryde’s whale, weighing over 10 tons and believed to have been dead for more than 10 days, was discovered floating in the waters north of Cha-am beach on Thursday (Oct 5).

The whale measured between 10 and 13 meters in length. Experts estimate its age to be around 5-6 years.

Given the state of decay and the pungent odor it emitted, authorities believe it had been deceased for over a week when found.

The veterinary team from the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center moved the whale to the Rama VI Camp in the Cha-am district for an autopsy. The examination aims to shed light on the precise cause of death.

“The Bryde’s whale is a vital part of our marine ecosystem and determining the cause of death is crucial for us to ensure the safety and well-being of these magnificent creatures,” said Mr. Chokchai Athikapali, director of the Marine Resource Conservation Center of Phetchaburi

He further added a call to action for the local fishing community, urging them to report any sightings of rare or endangered marine life, whether they be injured, sick, or deceased, to the 24-hour hotline number 1362.

