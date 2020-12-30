Bull-racing ban to stay

The current ban against racing bulls in Prachuab Khiri Khan Province will remain despite a new request for the races to again be legalised. Prachuap Khiri Khan Deputy Governor Chatri Chanthaveerachai told representatives of the bull-racing sport that he could not waive the current ban against bull-racing in the province.

But he would submit the group’s petition to the provincial Security and Order Committee for further consideration. Mr Thanad Indee and Mr Sorachid Art-sonjorn, representing the group of villagers whose livelihood is raising and selling cattle, had submitted a petition to the provincial governor through the Damrong Dharm centre for the bull-racing ban to be lifted.

The petition requests permission to conduct bull-racing and gambling in 30 arenas in the province. The group said it would operate through the Bull Races Sports Association and will observe the following restrictions:

No weapons are allowed in the arena

No dealing in drugs would be allowed at the venue

No one below 18 years of age is allowed to gamble or take part in the competition

No political assembly will be allowed

The group said the training and racing of bulls should again be allowed in this province as it is in Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi provinces. The group also stressed that they will comply with various laws,including the Gambling Act, and follow the strict Covid -19 animals transport measures specified by the Public Health Office and the Ministry of Interior.

Deputy Governor Chatri instructed the administrative office to explain to the group regulations issued by the Ministry of Interior regarding this ban.

Flashback:

On August 28 of this year an officer of the Cha-am Municipality brought a bull from Cha-am district to compete in a race at Ban Boh Fai in Hua Hin. The bull was shot dead during the race and it was not known who fired the gun.

Hua Hin police still has not found anyone responsible. And due to this reason the chief police officer of Hua Hin police station received a disciplinary action and was transferred to the Prachuap police station.

