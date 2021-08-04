Bus services to Hua Hin suspended indefinitely

Thailand’s state run bus operator has confirmed the indefinite suspension of bus services to Hua Hin.

The Transport Company has confirmed it will suspend all inter-provincial bus services until the current COVID-19 restrictions concerning ‘dark red zones’ are lifted.

Transport Co president Sanyalux Panwattanaliki said the move was to ensure compliance with the restrictions imposed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The last round of restrictions for ‘dark red zones’ are set to be in place until at least August 31.

For passengers who have already booked tickets they can get a full refund from any of the company’s ticket booths up to three hours before they were due to depart.

For passengers who used their state welfare cards to purchase tickets, they are unable to receive a refund but can postpone their booking to a future date.

For more information about transportation, please contact Call Center 1490, or call the Transport Co.,LTD 24 hours a day, or contact the company’s ticket offices nationwide.

Previously, services had been suspended until July 25 but the suspension has now been extended indefinitely.

