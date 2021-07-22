Buses to Hua Hin halted after state operator suspends services

Buses to Hua Hin are currently unavailable after Thailand’s state run bus operator suspended all services throughout the country until August 2.

Transport Company President Sanyalak Panwattanalikit said that services have been suspended in accordance with government announcement that people should refrain from inter-provincial travel unless absolutely necessary.

Therefore, the Transport Company has will stop its services on the northern, northeastern, eastern and southern routes, routes from 21 July – 2 August 2021.

Passengers who bought tickets to travel between July 21 – August 2, 2021, can request a refund or postpone the trip until the end of 2021 at the ticketing booths located at any bus terminal in Thailand.

In the case of passengers who use the privilege of the state welfare card, they cannot request a refund of the ticket, but can postpone the trip.

For more information, please call the Transport Company, or BMTA at Call Center 1490 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the Transport Company has said its parcel delivery service will continue to operate from 6am to 7.30pm daily on selected routes: Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai and Ubon Ratchathani and Phuket, Hat Yai and Sungai Kolok.

