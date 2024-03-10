Butterfly season is now underway near Hua Hin

Butterfly season has just started in Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Between March and May scores of butterflies can be seen at the Ban Krang campsite, just a one and half hour drive from Hua Hin.

There are over 300 species of butterflies that can be found in the park.

The best time to see butterflies is in the morning between 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m and no later than noon.

The Ban Krang campsite is open from 8am to 4pm for day visitors, while overnight camping is also available.

Like all national parks in Thailand, people are charged a fee to enter Ban Krang, which is part of Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Foreign visitors to Kaeng Krachan are charged an entrance fee of THB300 per person and THB30 per car.

For overnight stays, there is an additional fee of THB30 per person per night.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/EACimagLi9Pq27DT6

All images: บ้านกร่างแคมป์ อุทยานแห่งชาติแก่งกระจาน

