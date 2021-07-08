Californian surfers rescued in Prachuap Bay after being blown 1km out to sea

Rescue services in Muang district of Prachuap Khirikhan and local police with the assistance of jetskis from the harbor department swung into action yesterday afternoon when some people on surfboards got into trouble in Prachuap Bay.

Channel 7 called them tourists though expats might be a more accurate description, notes ASEAN Now.

They had been surfing when high winds blew them out and they couldn’t swim back. Friends reported their difficulties.

A man and a woman aged about 30-40 were rescued from a kilometer offshore.

They were fit and able bodied.

The woman said that they were friends from California, USA, who had been living in Hua Hin for the last 4-5 years.

The post was republished with permission from ASEAN NOW formerly Thaivisa.com

