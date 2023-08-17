Calling all foodies: Cha-am seafood festival returns for its 22nd year

The viewpoint at Cha-am Beach will play host to the 22nd “Shellfish & Squid Festival @ Cha-am” from September 9th to 16th.

The event promises lots of delicious food, live music, and lots of fun activities.

One of the main highlights of the festival is the wide range of locally caught seafood that will be available for visitors to sample. From grilled prawns and squid to fried fish and crab, there will be something to please everyone’s taste buds.

The festival is a key initiative to boost tourism and stimulate the economy, resonating with governmental objectives.

Organized by Cha-am Municipality in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi Office, the Phetchaburi Provincial Tourism Business Association, and Sing Corporation Co., Ltd., the festival will span eight days and nights at the Cha-am Beach viewpoint.

Announcing the festival, Mayor Mr. Nukul Pronsombunsiri said that the coastal expanse from Ban Laem District to Cha-am boasts Thailand’s most significant mollusk farming.

Additionally, Cha-am is a vital breeding ground for squid and September marks a season of abundance, drawing fishermen far and wide to catch these marine treasures.

Visitors can expect over 50 stalls offering delectable seafood, primarily shellfish-based dishes, from esteemed hotels and restaurants in Cha-am Subdistrict and Phetchaburi Province. Dubbed the “City of Gastronomy”, Phetchaburi ensures quality cuisine at reasonable prices.

Each night, attendees can enjoy musical performances from celebrated bands such as Bam Bam Kaem Sai, Ploy DaVoice, Donut, and others.

Besides food and music, the festival promises unique activities available, such as squid fishing trips at a special price of 100 baht per person. Festival-goers can also anticipate signature dishes created by top chefs using local fresh squid, available for tasting.

The event will take place at is free to attend.

comments