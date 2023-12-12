Camping under the stars: Watch the Geminid meteor shower at Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park in Cha Am

Nature and astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat on Thursday as Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park opens its doors for a unique stargazing experience.

Tourists are cordially invited to witness the Geminid meteor shower, a spectacular annual event, set to peak in the night sky from the evening of December 14th to the morning of December 15th, 2023.

Named after the constellation Gemini, the Geminid meteor shower is expected to showcase a stunning display of up to 120-150 meteors per hour at its peak.

According to astronomers, the best visibility will be post-midnight on December 14th until dawn the next day. The show begins as early as 8:00 p.m., coinciding with the rise of the Gemini constellation in the eastern horizon.

This year’s observation conditions are particularly favorable, with no moonlight to obscure the view. Meteor showers, known for their bright flashes across the sky, will be visible to the naked eye in the park’s dark surroundings.

For the event, Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park is offering camping facilities. Tents are available for visitors who register to set up camp within the park.

Registration can be completed at Phanthurat Café or through a provided QR Code and link below.

Please note that the gates to the park will close promptly at 8:00 p.m. to ensure an uninterrupted and safe viewing experience for all attendees.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness one of the most awe-inspiring meteor showers of the year in the serene setting of Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park.

Interested? You can register here: https://forms.gle/bZ6mM5Z5SnCBeqgj6

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park

098 686 0989

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TvoucH3YByMSNnPi9?g_st=ic

comments