Cannabis farm set to open in Cha Am

Phetchaburi is set to begin cultivating cannabis at a special facility located in Cha Am.

On Monday (Dec 13) Mr. Nattawut Petchpromsorn, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi Province along with other senior officials visited the site ahead of its opening.

The farm will be used for the cultivation of cannabis and hemp with crops being sent to the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine for production as medicines.

It is hoped the farm will bring a significant economic boost to the province.

Mr. Nattawut said that cannabis cultivation in Phetchaburi actually dates back to 1938, when the cannabis was one of the province’s main economic crops until it was outlawed causing production to cease.

But after Thailand relaxed some of the laws regarding marijuana, Phetchaburi will resume cultivation of cannabis, developing a native strain known as Tanaosri.

Up to 100 cannabis plants initially be planted at the facility, which is located in Nong Sala Subdistrict.

