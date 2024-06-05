Cape & Kantary Hotels Celebrates 13 Awards from TripAdvisor in 2024 Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin, Holds the Top Award for 5 Consecutive Years

Cape & Kantary Hotels group shows the dedication and passion to maintain the highest standards and excellent service by receiving 13 awards in 2024 from the most trusted and largest online review platform, TripAdvisor.

These awards are given to hotels, restaurants and attractions world-wide based on reviews and ratings collected over the past year. This remarkable achievement includes 11 awards of “Traveler’s Choice” and 2 awards of “Traveler’s Choice Best of The Best”.

Traveler’s Choice Best of The Best Awards comprise only 1 per cent selected from 8 million hotels listed on TripAdvisor. Once again in this year, Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin, receives the amazing Traveler’s Choice Best of The Best award for the 5th consecutive year in the category of Small & Boutique hotels in Thailand. Moreover, this year remains even more special when Cape Fahn Hotel, Koh Samui, as another hotel in the chain, also receives the award in the same category, after being on the list twice, in 2021 and 2022.

In addition to the Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best award, Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin and Cape Fahn Hotel, Koh Samui also receive the Traveler’s Choice award together with 9 hotels in the Cape & Kantary group, including Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi; Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket; Cape House Hotel, Bangkok; Kantary Hills Hotel, Chiang Mai; Kantary Bay Hotel, Phuket; Kantary Beach Hotel, Khao Lak; Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong; Classic Kameo Hotel, Sriracha; and Somewhere Hotel, Koh Sichang.

Ms. Tirawan Taechaubol, the business owner and Group’s Project Development Manager of Cape & Kantary Hotels, proudly said, “The Traveler’s Choice award from TripAdvisor is such a valuable award because every review and rating on this platform comes directly from guests’ experiences and their good memories when staying with us. This year, we received 13 awards. We consider this to be a great success. Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin, achieves the Traveler’s Choice ‘Best of The Best’ award, the highest award, for the fifth year in a row, along with Cape Fahn Hotel, Koh Samui. This award shows our outstanding success as a Thai hotel brand as well as encouragement to all the Cape & Kantary Hotels team members who are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service.”

comments