Car crashed into tree along Bypass road, Hua Hin, killing 2 siblings

5 October, 2019 – Two brothers died in a car crash when it lost control and rammed into a tree along the Chaam-Hua Hin-Pranburi Bypass road.

Police officer Ronachai Chobkha, together with Mr. Sahachart Limjaroenphakdee, chairman of Petchkasem Foundation, Hua Hin arrived at the scene after receiving a report that a black MG sedan with plate number กต 1659 (Chumporn) had crashed into a tree on Highway 4, kilometre 27+200, Moo 3, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin.

Medical staffs and volunteers from the foundation tried to revive the driver, Mr. Thiwat Muangdaeng, 25 years old, but died soon after. The passenger, Mr. Thatphongse Muangdaeng, 23, died instantly upon the impact. Both bodies have been brought to Hua Hin Hospital for autopsy.

Reports said that Thiwat drove to Bangkok to pick up his younger brother after his graduation and were on their way back home when the incident happened.

By Hua Hin Today Photos: Prachuap Post News

comments