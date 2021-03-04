Career training for a better life

3rd March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – The Skill Development Center has surveyed people affected by employment during the pandemic to conduct vocational training courses for people who suffer from unemployment and want to change careers or want to find a Part-time job, which aims to have at least 1,000 people trained in the year 2021.

Which currently has trained about 380 people and the occupation that people pay a lot of attention to is an air conditioning technician, indoor electrician because they can bring their knowledge to a further expending an income.

Other professional fields are interested in computers, hairdressers, cooking, and hospitality.

Some vocational training that does not require teaching equipment will be offered online training to facilitate the people.

In which the public or the establishment interested in training in any occupational field can group at least 20 people and obvious purpose to The Skill Development Center, Prachuap Khiri Khan, which the centre will be able to arrange an expert with knowledge and ability to give a free knowledge, by can contact SDC of Prachuap Khiri Khan at phone number 032-909665-6.

Mr Saksri Sengteng, director of SDC of Prachuap Khiri Khan said at present, skill development is essential because it enhances professional skills and is also beneficial for generating income higher than the minimum wage as well.

Those who have passed the national skill standard test in each career field and each level will receive an appropriate and fair wage rate following the skills, and knowledge.

Besides, every March 2 of each year is also designated as the National Standard of Labor Day To honour HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great who has great benevolence to Thais people and he has the wisdom of craftsmanship, to seen the importance to the development of skilled labour of Thai technicians to have a standard.

comments