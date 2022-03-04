Cars and motorcycles up for grabs at Prachuap Khiri Khan tourism event

Prachuap Khiri Khan is set to hold two events simultaneously in April aimed at boosting local tourism.

The Amazing City of Three Bays event will be held alongside the annual Red Cross Fair 2022 and will take place at the Chaloem Phrakiat Rama IX Park, in front of the City Hall in Ao Prachuap.

Mr. Phromphiriya Kitnuson, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan recently held a meeting with the organising committee to finalise the plans for the event.

The committee confirmed the event will include exhibition booths from various government departments and public sector organisations that will help to showcase aspects of the local culture and traditions.

There will also be regional OTOP products on sale, Thai cloth working activities and a photography contest.

Tournaments will be held for Sepak Takraw and boxing, with famous Muay Thai star Buakhao Banchamek invited to participate.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross Fair 2022 will give visitors the opportunity to win a number of significant prizes.

Up for grabs will be several new vehicles including an MG ZS, Mitsubishi Triton and Toyota Yaris, as well as two Yamaha PCX, and 10 10 Honda Wave motorcycles. Other prizes will include washing machines, bicycles and table fans.

To be in with a chance to win, visitors can purchase tickets for 100 baht, with the proceeds going to the provincial Red Cross.

