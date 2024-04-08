Cases of Legionnaires’ disease found among foreign tourists in Hua Hin

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan have intensified their surveillance of Legionnaires’ disease after identifying five cases among foreign nationals in the region.

The developments were discussed in a recent meeting chaired by Kittipong Sukhaphakul, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, which saw attendance from Dr. Wara Selawattanakul, the Provincial Public Health Doctor, and representatives from related agencies.

The meeting aimed to review the status of significant infectious diseases within the area, particularly noting the emergence of Legionnaires’ disease cases from February 9 to March 18, 2024.

The reported cases include one Myanmar national residing in the Sam Roi Yot district and four foreign tourists living in Hua Hin, with two hailing from the Netherlands, one from Sweden, and one from Germany.

These individuals, who were staying in a mix of accommodations including hotels, condominiums, and guesthouses, have prompted a thorough investigation and control measures by the Provincial Public Health Office.

Efforts include surveying and sampling water from the residences and hotels involved, inspecting Hua Hin’s municipal water system infrastructure, and identifying potential sites of contamination.

Legionnaires’ disease, a bacterial infection presenting symptoms akin to the flu such as fever, headache, and severe cases leading to pneumonia, is spread through airborne droplets and the aspiration of contaminated water.

Notably, it cannot be transmitted from person to person, but the risk of outbreaks necessitates vigilant monitoring. In response to the detected cases, Hua Hin Hospital and Bangkok Hospital – Hua Hin are coordinating to screen for new instances of the disease, including tests for the genetic material of the Legionella bacteria.

Deputy Governor Kittipong Sukhaphakul has emphasized the importance of maintaining standard chlorine levels in the municipal water supply while awaiting the results of the water sample tests. Despite the disease not being highly transmissible among people, a significant outbreak could potentially impact the region’s tourism sector.

Meanwhile, the President of the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association, Ms Wassana Srikanchana, has taken steps to inform hotel operators and accommodation providers about the situation.

The aim is to encourage these establishments to monitor and inspect their water systems and drainage thoroughly, ensuring the safety and assurance of tourists availing their services.

