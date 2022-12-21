Celebrate the season of happiness, Christmas and New Year’s Eve at 4 luxury hotels by the sea  of Cape & Kantary Hotels

Cape and Kantary Hotels’ 4 luxury hotels with beautiful views by the sea invite you to celebrate 2 festivals of happiness, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Choose to enjoy a luxurious set meal or an excellent Buffet Dinner in the beautiful scenery by the sea at Cape Fahn Hotel, Koh Samui; Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket; Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi; or Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin.

Celebrate Christmas on 24th and 25th December 2022

1. At Hue Restaurant, Cape Fahn Hotel, Private Islands, Koh Samui, come and celebrates the festive season on 24th and 25th December 2022 from 18.00-22.00 hrs. with a “Set Dinner” at 2,500 ++ Baht per person. (Children under 12, half price). Enjoy a sumptuous 4-Course Dinner by the beach with drinks pairing.

For more information or reservation in advance please contact Cape Fahn Hotel, Koh Samui. Tel. 077-602-301.

2. At Café Andaman Restaurant at Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket, come and enjoy a Thai and international Buffet Dinner from 18.00-22.00 hrs. on 24th December 2022 for 1,100 ++ Baht per person. (Children under 12, half price).

3. Top of the Reef Restaurant at Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket, invites you into a warm Christmas atmosphere with a luxurious “set dinner” where the chef selects premium ingredients to prepare a special menu for Christmas. All at a great price, 1,600 ++ Baht per person (children under 12, half price) from 18.00-22.00 hrs. (24th December 2022).

For more information or reservation in advance please contact Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket. Tel. 076-391-123.

4. The Hornbill Restaurant at Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi, invites everyone to have fun and admire the colours of Christmas on 24th December 2022. Start at the cocktail party from 17.30-18.30 hrs. then enjoy a Buffet Dinner from 18.00-22.00 hrs. with live music from a leading band at 2,300 Baht net per person. (Children under 12, only 1,100 Baht each).

For more information or reservation in advance please contact Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi. Tel. 076-592-600.

5. Rocks Restaurant at Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin invites everyone to enjoy a romantic Christmas Eve (24th December 2022) from 18.00-22.00 hrs with a Buffet Dinner and many special festive items at 1,790 Baht net per person. (Children under 12, half price)

For more information or reservation in advance please contact Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin. Tel. 032-516-600 EXT 444.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 31st December 2022

1. At Long Dtai Restaurant at Cape Fahn Hotel, Private Islands, Koh Samui, dinner with a difference. Enjoy a spectacular “Set Dinner”, a 3-Course Southern Cuisine Family Set Menu to share from 19.00-01.00 hrs. at 2,750 ++ Baht per person. (Children under 12, half price).

For more information or reservation in advance please contact Cape Fahn Hotel, Koh Samui. Tel. 077-602-301 EXT 0 or 111.

2. Café Andaman at Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket offers you a Buffet Dinner of delicious Thai and international dishes from 18.00-21.00 hrs. for only 1,700 ++ Baht per person. (Children under 12, half price).

3. Top of the Reef Restaurant at Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket is set to warm your hearts with a happy family gathering to enjoy the “Set Dinner” from 18.00-22.00 hrs. at 2,400 ++ Baht per person. (Children under 12, half price).

For more information or reservation in advance please contact Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket. Tel. 076-391-123.

4. The Hornbill Restaurant at Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi, invites you to enjoy live music and many other activities along with a delicious Buffet Dinner from 19:00-00:00 hrs. at 3,400 Baht net per person. (For children under 12, a special price of 1,700 Baht net each).

For more information or reservation in advance please contact Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi. Tel. 076-592-600.

5. At Rocks Restaurant, Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin from 19:00 hrs. till late come for a romantic New Year’s Eve dinner with live music and a lucky draw to win special prizes. Enjoy a Buffet Dinner with barbecue, seafood and many special festive dishes at 2,490 Baht net per person. (Children under 12, half price)

For more information or make a reservation in advance please contact Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin. Tel. 032-516-600 EXT 444.

*Cape & Kantary Hotels reserves the right to amend or cancel promotions without prior notice.

*In line with Cape & Kantary Hotels’ commitment to support the prevention of cruelty to animals, we do not serve shark fin, bird’s nest or foie gras.

