Celebrating Air Asia’s New Daily Flights from Chang Mai, Wyndham Hua Hin Resort Announces ‘Looking Better, Feeling Better’ 7-Day Wellness Retreat

Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort and Villas is excited to celebrate Air Asia’s new daily flights from Chang Mai to Hua Hin by offering an exclusive “Looking Better, Feeling Better Retreat” from May 12-18, 2024. This seven-day wellness retreat combines luxury accommodation with holistic wellness activities, including hatha yoga, guided meditations, and seaside walks, aimed at rejuvenating the mind, body, and soul.

The retreat features 48 group classes, two personalized coaching sessions, and an optional digital detox for a comprehensive wellness experience. Rates start at 37,300 THB for Garden View accommodation, 45,700 THB for a Seaview Studio, and 53,500 THB for a Pool Villa, all on single occupancy. Double occupancy rates and options for non-retreat companions are available, enhancing the flexibility of the retreat package.

Guests will enjoy complimentary limousine transfers from Bangkok and Hua Hin Airport, a six-night stay with breakfast, vegetarian meals, a Good Night Sleep massage, and access to a wide range of activities like archery, tennis, and beach volleyball.

The resort, located near Pranburi Beach, offers modern amenities including a day spa, outdoor pool, fitness center, and more for a serene retreat.

Guests can take advantage of complimentary laundry services, daily activities including archery, tennis, bicycling, and beach volleyball, further enhancing their retreat experience.

Situated just 1.6 km from Pranburi Beach, Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas offers a tranquil seafront oasis with a host of modern amenities including a day spa, outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, pet-friendly area, tennis, pickle ball and basketball courts, a surf skate park, archery range, kids’ club, a karaoke room, bicycles for all ages, an EV charger and free WiFi.

Bookings for Air Asia flights between Hua Hin and Chang Mai are open from May 4 to June 14, 2024, with fares starting at 1,100 THB. Experience a transformative wellness journey at Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort and Villas.

To reserve your place at the Looking Better, Feeling Better retreat visit: www.wyndhamhuahin.com

comments