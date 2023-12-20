Celebrating the artistic journey of Phetchaburi artist Kanchanok Inprung and the Hua Hin Sketchers

She founded the Hua Hin Sketchers group to help promote local culture

Kanchanok Inprung, a Phetchaburi-based artist and art teacher, has gained international recognition for her evocative paintings and sketches that capture the essence of the region’s culture and lifestyle.

Known affectionately as ‘Mew’, her artistic journey recently took an exciting turn when she was approached by Mango Edition, a French publishing house, to illustrate a book focusing on Asian cuisine. Each nation in the book is represented by a different artist, with Mew being chosen to bring Thailand’s rich culinary heritage to life through her art.

Mew’s inspiration stems from a deeply-rooted family connection to art. Her father, a painting instructor, and her relatives, known for their sculptural works in temples across Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, have influenced her artistic vision. This familial heritage is evident in Mew’s work, which often reflects the intricate details and vibrant culture of her hometown.

In her ongoing mission to explore and preserve the cultural and architectural heritage of the region, Mew founded the Hua Hin Sketchers.

This group of artists and enthusiasts gathers regularly to sketch and study various aspects of life in the provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

Their work highlights the unique architecture, natural environment, and the local way of life, contributing significantly to the cultural tapestry of the area.

Notably, Phetchaburi was honored with the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy status in 2021, reflecting the region’s rich culinary and cultural heritage.

The Hua Hin Sketchers, named after the city that lies at the heart of these two culturally rich provinces, plays a crucial role in community engagement and tourism.

Through their art, the group promotes conservation, urban development, and local talent, aligning with government policies aimed at boosting tourism in secondary cities.

The group’s activities have spurred a newfound appreciation among locals and tourists alike for the region’s history and natural beauty.

Mew emphasizes that the group is open to everyone, from seasoned artists to novices. The aim is to create a space where people can share techniques, experiences, and engage in artistic exploration. “We want to express our feelings through art by sketching architectural drawings, people, and various lifestyles without boundaries,” says Mew.

However, Hua Hin Sketchers isn’t just about drawing; it’s about adventure and community. The group organizes drawing trips, announced in advance, to various inspiring locations. Mew’s favorite sketching spots include the Phetchaburi market, known for its old houses, temples, rivers, and palaces, and the serene seascape of Prachuap.

The group’s work is showcased in several places. Art enthusiasts can visit Muse Mew Art Studio in the Mueang District of Petchaburi or view their work online on Facebook and Instagram under “Muse Mew Art Studio” and “Mew_inp.” Additionally, Me Cafe in Phetchaburi displays Mew’s artwork, providing a space where coffee and creativity meet.

Mew’s work with children in the province is also noteworthy.

She encourages young artists to discover and take pride in their local surroundings, often unearthing hidden gems in their own neighborhoods. This initiative has not only helped to develop a sense of community pride but has also attracted a growing number of visitors to these areas, boosting local economies.

The influence of artists like Mew goes beyond the canvas. Their work acts as a catalyst for travel and cultural exchange, drawing fellow artists and enthusiasts to Hua Hin to experience and contribute to this creative movement.

As these artists share their work on social media, they become influencers in their own right, inspiring others to explore and appreciate the beauty of Thailand’s lesser-known regions.

Mew’s initiative with Hua Hin Sketchers extends an open invitation to anyone interested in exploring urban sketching. Whether you are an experienced artist or someone who simply enjoys drawing, this group offers a unique opportunity to capture the essence of Thai cities and landscapes through art.

For more information about Mew and the Hua Hin Sketchers, visit their Facebook group at Hua Hin Sketchers or connect with her on social media:

Muse Mew Art Studio, Mueang District, Petchaburi

Facebook: Muse Mew Art Studio, Kanchanok Inp

Instagram: Mew_inp

Me Cafe’, Phetchaburi

