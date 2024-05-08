Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Celebrates 101 Years with Exclusive Stay 2, Pay 1 Offer

Centara Hotels & Resorts, is thrilled to unveil its exclusive “Celebrating 101 Years of Happiness” offer at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

From now until 15th May 2024 for stays until 30th June 2024, CentaraThe1 members are invited to indulge in this exciting ‘Stay 2, Pay 1’ promotion, where guests booking two consecutive nights will only pay for one.

As part of Centara’s commitment to enhancing its loyalty members benefits, those seeking an even longer escape can opt to Stay 4, Pay 2; Stay 6, Pay 3; or more. In addition, CentaraThe1 members will earn double CentaraThe1 points during their stay, elevating their experience even further.

Guests can select from an array of stunning accommodation, including the Deluxe Room, Family Room, Family Room Pool Terrace, Premium Deluxe Ocean View, or Villa One Bedroom with Private Pool, with exclusive room-only or room-with-breakfast rates starting from only THB 4,900++.

Nestled along the tranquil shores of Hua Hin, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin offers an unparallelled beachfront experience. Whether indulging in exquisite dining experiences, lounging by the stunning outdoor pool, or strolling through the carefully manicured topiary gardens, this breathtaking century-old heritage hotel seamlessly blends timeless charm and modern comfort.

To learn more about booking this exciting anniversary offer, please visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/chbr/101-anniversary

Anyone interested in becoming a CentaraThe1 member can sign up for free at: www.centarathe1.com.

