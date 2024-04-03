Centara Hua Hin to host event with ‘Hua Hin eye’ artist

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is set to host an event featuring the distinctive artwork of Khun Joe, the street artist renowned for his “Hua Hin eye” pieces that have become a signature sight around the city.

Known for his elusive presence and impactful art, Khun Joe is often compared to the enigmatic Banksy, earning him the title of Hua Hin’s own legendary street artist. His works, characterized by their vibrant depiction of eyes, have not only adorned various corners of Hua Hin but also captivated the hearts and intrigued both locals and visitors alike.

The event, scheduled for Sunday, 7 April, offers an exclusive opportunity for art enthusiasts and the general public to meet Khun Joe in person.

He will be stationed at the Bird Garden, located near the Museum Coffee & Tea Corner, engaging in the creation of freestyle drawings from 3pm to 6pm. This event promises a glimpse into the artist’s process, providing a rare chance for attendees to observe his technique firsthand.

Adding a charitable dimension to the exhibition, all of Khun Joe’s creations will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to support children in need through the Hua Hin SOS foundation.

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites all interested parties to mark their calendars for this unique event.

It is an opportunity not only to appreciate the local art scene but also to contribute to a worthy cause.

For more information or to make a reservation, interested individuals can contact the hotel directly at 032512021 or email JatupolRu@chr.co.th.

