Centara invites family travellers to join Hua Hin Tennis Summer Camp serving up fun at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is serving up some excitement for guests next month when it hosts the Hua Hin Tennis Summer Camp at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

The resort has teamed up with PJ Tennis, founded by Thai tennis superstar and former world number 9 Paradorn Srichaphan and former Australian national number 1 junior Jed Gould, for the camp from 14th – 19th August 2022.

Guests who join the camp can take advantage of a 5-night-package at the resort, with luxurious accommodation, delicious dining options and a week of activities and experiences for the whole family.

The package includes 5 nights accommodation in a Deluxe Room, with daily breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child, a BBQ Seafood Buffet, a one-time exclusive Spa Cenvaree treatment for 2 adults, and the tennis camp each day between 15:30 – 17:30, for THB 28,900 net. Guests can also upgrade to a Family Room for THB 1,000 net per room per night.

Children will enjoy a smashing time at the camp as they learn the basic skills of tennis from Paradorn and Jed, who will share their extensive experience and passion for the sport.

About Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

An elegant sanctuary with old-world charm, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin began as The Railway Hotel back in the early 1920s. When the railway line from Hua Hin to Padang Besar in Malaysia was built, Centara Grand Hua Hin opened its doors and transformed the sleeping fishing village of Hua Hin into a stylish seaside escape. Gleaming with colonial accents, this beautifully preserved hotel is one of the most famous heritage hotels in Asia. Retreat to Centara Grand Hua Hin for an idyllic respite from the crowds.

For reservation, please contact +66 (0) 081 763 5599 or email anuchasu@chr.co.th

