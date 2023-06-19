Centara World Masters Golf Championship: Asia’s biggest golf tournament creates big financial boost for Hua Hin

Over 480 competitors descended on Hua Hin to participate in Asia’s biggest tournament for club golfers.

While the golf media are currently focused on the PGA and PIF, one major golf tournament went ahead last week without any political issues.

The Centara World Masters Golf Championship attracted over 480 amateurs to Hua Hin.

Now in its 8th year, the seven-day event, which was held between 11-17 June, brought together both male and female golf vacationers from over 18 countries to compete at two of Thailand’s top championship courses, Black Mountain Golf Club and Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin.

The tournament mirrors and is organised with the structure and professionalism of renowned professional events, while maintaining a lighthearted and convivial atmosphere.

Three age divisions for men, categorized into A, B, and C grades, as well as two divisions for women, featuring A and B grades, ensure that every participant has an equal chance to compete for prizes valued at more than US$30,000.

In addition there are practice days for players, sponsors hoarding around the courses, and all caddies wearing bibs with players’ names and countries.

Apart from the competition, there were nightly parties and a major gala dinner.

The tournament also includes a charitable element with a large amount of money raised for Hua Hin based charity, Jungle Aid, which works to provide medical aid, education, support and micro-business opportunities to improve the lives of people living in remote locations in and around Thailand.

According to Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin General Manager Jan Weisheit, the event is the hotel’s largest annual client.

Weisheit said: “We had 960 room nights, and the Hilton also took a further 340 room bookings. The golfers also spent money in our restaurants and bars, and many local suppliers including bus companies, tuk tuk drivers and even local spas were busy too. This is our eighth time hosting the Centara World Masters and each year it is getting bigger.”

Golfasian’s CEO Mark Siegel said: “We are extremely grateful to all the courses and our main sponsors Centara and Amazing Thailand for helping us create such an incredible event. The impact it has on tourism and the local community is immense, and we are already planning to add new locations and venues to our 2024 schedule.”

Over 1,000 golf vacationers have already confirmed their participation with Golfasian’s events including last week’s Masters event and similar events in 2023 in Pattaya, Phuket, and Vietnam’s Danang later this year.

Friendly amateur events like the Centara World Masters seem to be gaining in popularity and Golfasian now have a dedicated events division https://www.golfasian.com/events/

Siegel added: “We are seeing a great interest from international golf vacationers for participation events and expect to increase the number of tournaments on offer in more destinations in 2024. This is great for Asia’s hospitality, as these vacationers tend to stay in the 4 and 5-star hotels and spend money with the golf clubs, the caddies, plus local taxis and restaurants.”

Almost two hundred golfers have now moved on to Pattaya this week for the Avani Pattaya 2 Ball from 18-24 June, bringing more business to four local golf clubs.

comments